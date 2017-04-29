Openly gay bishop calls Church’s ruling confusing but promising

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- An openly gay bishop in the United Methodist Church called Friday's ruling that allows her to stay in her position confusing but promising.

Bishop Karen Oliveto became the United Methodist Church's first openly gay bishop when she was elected to preside over 400 churches in Colorado, Utah, Montana, Wyoming and one church in Idaho.

Her election has been met with both praise and condemnation, pitting religious progressives against religious conservatives.

According the United Methodist Church's teachings, "all persons are of sacred worth." However, a 1970's addendum said the church does not condone the practice of homosexuality and consider it incompatible with Christian teachings.

"That gives a real double message. How can you be of sacred worth and then be incompatible with the very faith that you are claiming?" said Oliveto. "That is where we are not of one mind."

The United Methodist Church's equivalent of a supreme court listened to arguments and ruled on Oliveto's appointment to Bishop. T

he ruling released Friday said the consecration of a gay bishop violates church law. However, Oliveto is in good standing with the church and she can remain in her position.

"I think this is very clear evidence of how divided the United Methodist church is. We are confused. We are not of one mind when it comes to human sexuality in general and homosexuality in general. So we have a lot of learning to do, a lot of listening to do, especially listening to LGBTQI people, whose voices have often been kept to the margins," said Oliveto.

The court's decision can be challenged. A complaint can be filed and that will initiate an investigation.

Oliveto is confident that if that happens, there will be other ways to resolve the issue without removing her from her post.