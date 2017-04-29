Memorial service planned for victims killed in house explosion

FIRESTONE, Colo. — Community members are invited to take part in a memorial for the two men who died in a home explosion in Firestone on April 17.

The cause of that explosion is still under investigation but more than 3,000 gas wells have been shut down as a precaution.

The home was just 170-feet away from one.

Sunday, Mark Martinez and his brother-in-law, Joey Irwin will be remembered with a balloon release at Settlers Park in Firestone.

The release is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the families.