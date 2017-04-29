× Mayor Hancock supports cancer survivors on “Stupid Cancer Day”

DENVER — In recognition of “Stupid Cancer Day” on Friday, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock welcomed 650 young adult cancer survivors between the ages of 15-39 to the opening of CancerCon at the Downtown Denver Sheraton.

Hancock made reference to his friend, Denver City Council President Albus Brooks, 37, a young adult survivor diagnosed with skeletal cancer last year, saying he’s been moved by his winning attitude.

The mayor met the man behind CancerCon, Matthew Zachary, a survivor and founder of Stupid Cancer – a national organization addressing the underserved needs of millennial and Gen Z survivors.

Backstage, the Mayor also met Caly Bevier, 17, a pop singer and ovarian cancer survivor.

Last summer “America’s Got Talent” host Simon Cowell rang his Golden Buzzer for Bevier’s rendition of “Fight Song,” setting her career in motion.

Bevier was in town from LA, where she is recording her debut.

She performed for the Denver audience following the Mayor’s remarks.

This is CancerCon’s third year in Denver.

The conference runs though Sunday.