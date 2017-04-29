Icy roads, crashes close I-25 southbound near Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Icy conditions around the area of Castle Rock are causing a dangerous mess for drivers and numerous crashes have ultimately shut down the interstate.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted the closure of southbound I-25 south of Castle Rock at 9:00 pm. Saturday night. There is no estimated time to reopen the route.

CLOSED I-25 SB S of Castle Rock (MM 180) b/c crash;No reopen time;Seek alt rte — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 30, 2017

According to authorities, cars began sliding into each other on southbound Interstate 25 at mile marker 180.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation and Castle Rock Police are on the scene of a crash with one semi-trailer and at least nine cars piled on top of each other.

Responding CDOT trucks were also slipping on the ice and officials tweeted caution when driving, noting that vehicles continue to slide off the roads.

We are continuing to receive calls related to vehicles sliding off the road, this is due to unsafe driving. Simply put…slow down out there — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) April 30, 2017

There is no word on injuries or identities of those involved. This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.