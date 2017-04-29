× Greeley Police release new photo of suspect vehicle in road rage crash

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department has released new photos of a suspect vehicle that may have been involved possible road rage crash and shooting.

Officers are searching for a tan or gold 1998-2002 Chevrolet S-10 (ZR2) pick-up truck.

On April 25, officers responded to a crash in the 2900 block of 29th Street in Greeley. Witnesses said a driver was forced into a concrete wall around 11 a.m.

According to the Weld County Coroner’s Office, the driver who died had been shot before the accident.

The coroner identified the victim as 33-year-old Alberto Ruiz Jr. of Greeley.

If you recognize the suspect vehicle, you’re asked to contact Greeley Police at 970-350-9605 or 970-350-9670.