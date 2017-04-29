Broncos go all offense with their final picks of the NFL Draft

DENVER — The Denver Broncos went all offense with their final four picks of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The day started with the trade of running back Kapri Bibbs to San Francisco for future draft picks and continued when they traded out of the fourth round on a deal with the Browns, which, essentially, allowed them to make two picks in the 5th round.

With the 145th pick, the Broncos drafted for need, taking tight end Jake Butt from Michigan. A 6’6” 247 pounder, Butt has room to grow coming off a senior season when he caught 546 yards worth of passes—four of them for touchdowns, before tearing an ACL in the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

As a result, Butt didn’t go to the Combine, or was he available to work out for any teams.

27 picks later, the Broncos tabbed Isiah McKenzie, a 5’8” 173 lb. speedster out of Georgia. Described as a raw receiving talent, he’s thought to have far more upside in the return game.

Three of the players that the Broncos drafted this weekend are kick returners, an area where Denver suffered mightily last year.

The sixth round finally saw the Broncos go for a running back, taking DeAngelo Henderson, a 5’8” 208 lb. ‘bowling ball’ with good receiving skills out of the backfield.

The Broncos last pick, was also the last choice of the draft—making Ole Miss quarterback this year’s Mr. Irrelevant.

Kelly, a native of Buffalo, is the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

He started his career at Clemson, but has been plagued by off the field incidents and on the field injuries.

With substantial concerns about his maturity, or the lack thereof, Broncos General Manager John Elway actually called Jim Kelly to vet his nephew before picking him.

Kelly does have a big arm and plenty of talent, it should be noted that the Broncos already have a seventh round quarterback pick on the roster—Trevor Siemian.