Actress Shannen Doherty says cancer in remission

LOS ANGELES — Actress Shannen Doherty’s breast cancer is in remission.

The 46-year-old shared the news on Instagram.

She said this is good news, but the next five years are crucial because of possible reoccurrence.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015. She has documented her battle on her Instagram page.