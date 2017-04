× 6 people hurt, 1 trapped when vehicle crashes into building in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — A vehicle crashed into a building in Parker Saturday afternoon.

South Metro Fire Rescue said one person was trapped and six people were hurt. The severity of the injuries was not released.

This happened in the 13000 block of South Parker Road around 3 p.m. That’s on Parker Road near E470.

Refresh this story to see additional updates as we get them.