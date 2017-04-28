Woman falls victim to IRS phone scam; Officials announce 8 arrests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- An Arvada woman became one of the many victims of the now notorious IRS phone scam.

On Thursday, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration announced the arrest of eight suspected criminals involved in the IRS scam and spotlighted the widespread problem.

“Over the past three years, this scam has resulted in reported taxpayer losses of more than $55 million,” a press release explained.

The Arvada victim spoke out about her experience but did not wish to identify herself because of the embarrassment.

She got the call Wednesday morning. The man on the other end of the phone said he was with the IRS and was calling about a warrant for her arrest over taxes she owed.

He told her she owed close to $1,800 and then started to roll out the threats.

“If you tell anybody anything you will be arrested because we are recording everything,” she recalls him saying.

He threatened her with jail time, and additional $4,000 fine, and said her criminal record could easily leave her unemployed.

