‘Unique 2 Colorado’ weekend roundup (4/28-4/30)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo. -- Given the chilly weather we're expecting overnight Friday into Saturday, this might be a good weekend to check out some events in doors.

Here's a look at some unique events happening in Colorado this weekend:

Star Wars at the Hangar

The ‘Force’ will be felt at Wings Over The Rockies this weekend for some Star Wars fun! On Sunday, from 12pm-5pm you can blast a storm trooper, play with foam sabers, get your face painted and make some ewok crafts. Guest speakers will also be on hand. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Free museum admission

Museums across the metro area are offering free admission this Sunday, due to the ‘Day of Children’ (a Latin American holiday). The museums include: The Denver Museum of Nature and Science, The Denver Art Museum and History Colorado.

Doors Open Denver

How’s about spending part of the weekend admiring Denver’s unique architecture? The 13th annual ‘Doors Open Denver’ kicks off Saturday. This year’s event focuses on 70 sites. To learn more, head to www.doorsopendenver.com

Denver Silent Film Festival

The Denver Silent Film Festival is this weekend at the Alamo Drafthouse in Littleton. The schedule of flicks includes some top notch classics as well as some obscure films. For a full list, click here.