Trump’s first economic report card: Slowest growth in 3 years

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy started 2017 at a sluggish pace.

It only grew at an annual pace of 0.7 percent in the first three months of the year, according to the Commerce Department’s report on gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity. It was the slowest quarter of growth since the first quarter of 2014.

Weak consumer spending was the main culprit for the anemic growth, which has become routine for the U.S. economy since the Great Recession ended in 2009. Since then, the U.S. has averaged about 2 percent annual growth.

President Donald Trump has promised to end the slow-growth narrative. Initially during his campaign he pledged to create 4 percent growth, something not seen since the late 1990s.

Since coming to office, the Trump administration is aiming to get to 3 percent growth with tax reform and better trade deals, among other actions aimed at boosting the U.S. economy.

The Federal Reserve projects U.S. growth will be about 2 percent for the next few years.

Despite the slow growth, the U.S. economy is in good shape overall. Unemployment is very low at 4.5 percent. It was as high as 10 percent in October 2009 after the Great Recession ended.

Additionally, job gains remain solid, gas prices are low and wage growth has been picking up after years of dormancy.

It’s important to caution that the first estimate for economic growth to start the year has been unusually low in recent years and has been later revised upward.

Regardless, the final number won’t change the narrative: America has a slow growth problem.