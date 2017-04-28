× Tech Review: Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM speaker takes under $100 crown

We have hit overload in the world of bluetooth speakers. Search Amazon for “bluetooth speaker” and you’ll get 117,000 results!! I think it’s safe to say that a good 90% of them are garbage. Those are the ones you want to avoid. Standing out from the pack is the Ultimate Ears line from Logitech. Their newest speaker is the WONDERBOOM (I’m not yelling at you, they use all caps for the name.) I had a few weeks to test it out.

Hardware



The WONDERBOOM is about the size of a can of soup. I don’t normally use food to describe bluetooth speakers but in this case, it fits. On the top of the WONDERBOOM you’ll find a power button, a pairing button and the UE logo is the play/pause button. On the front you’ll find + and – buttons that operate as volume up and volume down. Every single person I have shown this speaker to has said to me “why is there a cross on the front.” You can see why they would ask that.



Near the bottom you’ll also find a rubber flap that opens to reveal the micro-USB port that charges up the WONDERBOOM. Inside is a battery that Ultimate Ears claims can hold a charge for 10 hours of music.

I love the stretchy tether built into the corner of the WONDERBOOM. UE also did this on their ROLL speaker and I’m glad they added it to this speaker too. It’s perfect for attaching to a backpack, bike or beach bag. Clearly this speaker is designed to be outside!



The speaker itself is nearly indestructible according to UE. I gave it a few decent drops and it held up just fine. I wouldn’t go throwing it off a 10 story building but it seems pretty dang sturdy to me. It’s also waterproof! This is a huge feature of any small portable speaker these days. I dumped a bucket of water on the WONDERBOOM and some did seem to get stuck inside. A quick shake helped to dry it off and the music never flinched.



Cranking the tunes



It sounds great. It’s loud, the bass is impressive for a small speaker and it blasts tunes in 360 degrees. There is no “front” to this speaker. I also love that, like other UE speakers, you can buy a second WONDERBOOM and connect them together to double the sound. Sure, you can get better sound from a bigger, more expensive speaker but for a speaker THIS small, I was really impressed.



Conclusion



For your $100, I think this is the best speaker you can buy. It’s tough, waterproof and sounds really really good for such a small speaker. The 10 hours of battery life give you an entire day of tunes. The ability to connect multiple speakers to get even bigger sound is a great bonus. Ultimate Ears has done it again, the WONDERBOOM is a great bluetooth speaker option.



The WONDERBOOM is available right now in 6 fun colors for $99.99.

