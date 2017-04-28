SUV crashes into Jefferson County post office

PINE, Colo. — The Elk Creek Fire Department in Jefferson County is investigating after an SUV crashed into a post office in the town of Pine on Thursday.

Firefighters said it happened about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Mount Evans Boulevard.

The post office was open and people were inside, firefighters said. One person was hit by the SUV or debris, but was treated and released at the scene. The driver was not injured.

“Everyone involved was very lucky,” Elk Creek Fire Department deputy chief Jacob Ware said. “This accident certainly had the potential for serious injury.”

The cause in under investigation.