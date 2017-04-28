× Suspect in death of 4-year-old in Broomfield makes first court appearance

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The man accused of killing a 4-year-old boy made his first court appearance Friday.

Emanuel Doll, 25, appeared in shackles and wearing a red prison jumpsuit. A judge appointed him a public defender.

On Thursday morning, police responded to the 4200 block of West 136th Avenue after receiving a 911 hang-up, then a call for medical aid.

Police said a massive amount of trauma was found on the boy’s body. Police also said Doll is related to the boy, who has not been identified, but have not said how.

The court found there was probable cause for a first-degree murder charge. Bond was denied and a hearing was set for the filing of charges for Tuesday afternoon.

The judge sealed the search warrant and probable cause affidavit on a temporary basis, saying the investigation was less than 24 hours old.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the boy’s cause of death.