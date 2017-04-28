Super Healthy and Filling Foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Registered Dietitian Suzanne Farrell from Cherry Creek Nutrition shows us some healthy and filling foods.

Here are some suggestions:

Bananas

Many low-carb diets as well as even "health professionals" still recommend avoiding bananas, as they are "too high in carbs". As I said over 10 years ago as the Atkins craze was at a peak, "the banana didn't make you fat!" Not all carbs are created equally and a whole banana is certainly not the same as a gigantic banana muffin. Believe it or not, our bodies actually need carbs and are a primary source of fuel for muscles and the brain. For a real shocker, they can even help in weight loss. Bananas also contain a component of carbohydrate known as resistant starch. In fact, all of the "high carb" foods listed in this post are sources of resistant starch.

(What is Resistant Starch?)

Basically, resistant starch (RS) is the part of the carbohydrate in the food that resists digestion. It does not get absorbed or broken down in the small intestine likes most carbs. Instead, it gets fermented in the large intestine and produces beneficial fatty acids that act as a prebiotic feeding healthy bacteria in the gut, increase satiety of the food and improve blood sugar control.

Potatoes

Yes, that's right- and not just sweet potatoes. White potatoes are also a source of RS, fiber, and contrary to the word on the street, are not linked to weight gain. Just don't bury it in butter and sour cream:).

Corn

This is another food I've had many patients tell me that they avoid because they thought it was basically void of nutrition, just carbs. On the contrary, it is source of fiber, RS, and water, which makes it filling. It also contains the phytochemicals lutein and zeaxanthin which helps promote healthy vision.

Whole Grain Bread

Can you believe I said bread?! Many people of spread the word to just cut out bread and you'll lose weight. As with many very general diet rules this advice isn't fair to whole grains. According to the Dietary Guidelines report which examines how we actually eat, Americans way over consume refined grains aka white bread, and way under consume whole grains. So the real message should be about doing a better job of balancing between the two. Eat less refined and swap it for whole. Whole grain bread is rich in fiber and is filling. Not all brands are created equally, and just be sure to check that the first few ingredients contain whole wheat flour and choose those with minimal added sugars.

Whole Wheat Pasta

Same as mentioned above, but whole wheat pasta is also rich in protein as well as fiber and resistant starch. Top it with some veggies or lean protein and enjoy! Trouble controlling portions? Serve it on a smaller plate or along side 50% of the plate as veggies.

Seaweed

Seaweed may not be the first food that comes to mind when feeling hungry but keep your eyes peeled for it in the grocery store as it contains protein and fiber which makes it a satisfying and very nutritious snack. Dried seaweed is crunchy and salty (although not rich in sodium) so it's a great alternative to snacking on chips. It's available dried, such as in GimMe Seaweed snacks or nori for making wraps, or a fresh seaweed salad. It is also a source of iodine which is important for thyroid health and hormone regulation.

Full Fat Milk & Full Fat Greek Yogurt

Studies have more recently shown that full fat dairy isn't as bad as once thought. Research published in the journal Circulation showed that consumption of full fat dairy reduced risk of type II diabetes. Another study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that it also reduced risk of obesity. Calories found in higher fat dairy are also accompanied by protein, calcium and vitamin D so this supports choosing foods based on the calories they keep. This is not to promote going out and guzzling copious amounts of full fat milk, rather perhaps taking it off of the "bad" foods list- as we shouldn't do with most whole foods.