Sheridan Blvd. to close through Tuesday, lane closures through early June

DENVER -- A major thoroughfare in Denver is set for an extensive construction project that will last for more than a month.

Denver Water says that vital upgrades to the water system are needed on Sheridan Boulevard between 28th and 32nd avenues.

Construction work is set to begin at 4AM on Saturday, April 29th and is expected to be completed in early June.

The four block stretch will be completely closed until 5 a.m. on May 2nd, at which point crews will open a single lane on northbound Sheridan Boulevard. Southbound will remain closed until May 8th, at which point various single-lane closures will take effect.

Additional information about the entire project can be found here.