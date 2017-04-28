Separate shootings in Aurora may be gang related

AURORA, Colo. — Two separate shootings in Aurora have police seeking information from the public.

A statement issued Friday by officials said that no one was injured in either of the shootings but each incident may be gang related.

Police have not released a motive regarding a third, unrelated shooting Friday morning that left one dead and one injured.

Of the two possibly gang-related incidents, the first shooting that was called in took place at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 900 block of Sard Avenue.

Police don’t have positive identification on the vehicle or vehicles that were involved, only saying that a gray minivan and a newer-model white Cadillac sedan were seen headed northbound on Sard shortly after shots were fired.

The second incident with possible gang ties took place at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday when suspects in a car described as “a white sedan, possibly a Nisan, Honda or Ford Focus” shot into the home in the 200 block of N. Ohio Street.

The car left the scene going southbound on Ohio Street. Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Investigations at 630-256-5500.

Officials say a third, separate shooting that took place on Friday at 8:49 a.m. at 1320 N. Clinton St. killed one victim and injured another who was shot in the arm.

Police have not released further details regarding this latest incident, including identities or a possible motive though they are investigating it as a homicide.

A person of interest is in custody and police say there is no danger to the public.