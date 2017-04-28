Proposal to build large scale animal rescue in SLV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOSCA, Colo. -- Throughout the month of May we're hitting the road at your request, visiting communities that are Unique 2 Colorado! Our first stop: The San Luis Valley.

There's an effort underway in the valley to create a new, non-profit wild animal rescue. It'll feature animals like dingos, wolves, pretty much anything!

The organization is called Colorado ARC (Animal Rescue Center) and it's based out of Moffat. It's being spearheaded by Drew Nelson.

"We currently have 40 acres in Delta and 40 acres in Lake George," Nelson said. "So we’re going to be a very large scale animal rescue".

The need for a large scale animal rescue in the area is huge, Nelson added.

"Our goal is to educate the public on different kinds of animals," he said.

There's a huge fundraising campaign currently underway. You can learn more about that by clicking here.

Nelson said certain individuals have played a key role in the rescue, including: Warren and Sally Wilcox, Carol Ann May, Pauleen Similian, Cathy Piccard, and Margaret LaTourrette.

Nelson said the rescue could open by the summer of 2018.

