Creative teen gets revenge on ex with 9,500 penny payback

LITTLETON, Colo. — A Columbine High School student dumped one week before prom got her payback by literally paying back her ex-boyfriend.

The teenager, Maria Panchal of Littleton, says her boyfriend of 11 months not only broke up with her, leaving her high and dry for school prom, but also requested she hand over the $95 he gave her to pay for the party bus the two planned on taking to the dance.

After all, he needed the money to take his new date to a different prom.

According to Mashable, her ex texted Maria, saying, “[How ever] you need to get my money back is up to you. I (c)an pick it up, or you can drop it off whichever is convenient for you. I need it today or tomorrow.”

While some are tweeting that her actions were petty, many others are praising the teen’s revenge creativity.

Maria returned her ex’s $95 in the form of 9,500 pennies.

She filled four glass jars with the pennies and a note telling him to “have fun at prom.”

Maria tweeted pictures of her ex’s text and her response with the hashtag #BoyfriendOfTheYear.

The teen said her revenge was justified. “What he did wasn’t okay so, I thought of a harmless way to mess around.”

Her ex characterized her as “crazy” and posted a picture of his new girlfriend.

Maria’s ex should probably be grateful he didn’t dump some of Twitter’s more vicious fans of the stunt.

One fan suggested she “put it in a cardboard box and unsealed the bottom, so when he picks it up…bam.”

Maria didn’t have to wait long to find a new date, she attended the prom with one of her best friends.