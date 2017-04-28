Postal worker pleads guilty to faking cancer

Denver, Colo.–A postal worker who faked cancer to avoid going to work won’t have to worry about coming to work anymore, but 60-year old Caroline Boyle may have to worry about spending up to ten years in Federal Prison.

The Highlands Ranch woman plead guilty Friday afternoon to a single count of forgery. Prosecutors say she faked cancer beginning in June 2015, so she could claim 112 sicks days and be allowed to work from home.

#Breaking Postal Workers pleads guilty to Faking Cancer to claim 112 sick days. Her attorney didn't like #kdvr questions. pic.twitter.com/iTYPBm9KQb — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) April 28, 2017

Investigators with the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General discovered Boyle was forging doctor’s notes and even misspelled the name of the oncologist she was supposedly receiving treatment from.

In June 2016, investigators began reviewing a doctor’s note that said Boyle was being treated for lymphoma at Anova Cancer Center in Lone Tree.

The note included a forged signature of Dr. Gregg Dickerson that misspelled his name. Anova administrators told federal agents that Boyle was not a patient of the clinic or Dr. Dickerson.

Investigators found additional doctor’s notes from Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers in Lone Tree. But again, administrators said she was never a patient.

Boyle had worked for the Post Office since 1991, most recently as a purchasing specialist at a contracting and procurement center in Aurora. She did not have any customer-facing roles with the Postal Service.

In a statement to FOX31, the U.S. Postal Service said, “This type of behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated and the overwhelming majority of Postal Service employees who serve the public, are honest, hardworking, and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in this type of criminal behavior.”

Boyle has been placed in an unpaid, non-duty status pending the final outcome of the investigation. She will be sentenced on July 25.