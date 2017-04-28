Police: Wrong way driver crashes into officer’s vehicle near downtown Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A police officer in a patrol car was hit in the intersection of Park Avenue West and Welton Street late Friday night.

Police on the scene said a driver of a vehicle was traveling the wrong direction on Welton when that car crashed into the officer's cruiser.

The suspect driver then took off.

Police said they were able to track that vehicle down and took the driver into custody about a block away from the crash scene.

Officers at the crash scene said the officer and the suspect driver went to a hospital.

Their conditions were not released.

Park and Welton were closed during the investigation.