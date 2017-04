× One person killed in crash at York and E470 in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Police and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash where one person died Friday evening.

It happened along York Street just south of E470 in Thornton.

Officers investigating two car accident York St/E-470, 1 confirmed fatality, 1 transported to local hospital York closed in both directions — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) April 29, 2017

A storm bringing snow to the region made roads wet Friday evening. Police did not know yet if weather contributed to the crash.

The investigation into what happened was just beginning.