AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed and one other person was injured in a shooting on Friday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Clinton Street on the city’s west side.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and said they are investigating it as a homicide.

No suspect information was released.