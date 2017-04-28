New Skechers Sneakers give back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skechers has some new great sneakers, and we got to try them out!

The BOBS Phresh Flowers, which features a polka dot woven design pattern in a lace-up oxford sneaker. It has a memory foam cushioned insole for comfort, and it gives back! Purchases of BOBS from Sketchers helps to save the lives of animals in America's shelters through a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society.

The BOBS Dream Doodles also give back. They're designed with different pictures of dog breeds, making them the perfect fit for dog lovers. They have a soft woven textile upper with fun sketched dog designs on a slip-on casual comfort flat. These are also part of the partnership with Best Friends Animal Society.

The Skechers GOrun 5 Nite Owls are a Skechers Performance sneaker is designed for speed. They're responsive, supportive and very lightweight. They feature photo-reactive trim that glows in the dark after being exposed to a light source.

