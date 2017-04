DENVER — Police responded to calls of shots fired late Thursday night and when they arrived at the scene they found one victim dead from a gunshot wound.

The calls first came in at around 11:20 p.m. from the area of E. 16th Avenue and Uinta Street.

Jonathan Morehead, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information about the crime has been released.

Officials haven’t identified any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-913-2000.