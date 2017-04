Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone seems to have Spring Fever. If you're done with Spring cleaning, and now you're ready to fill your home or office with some plants and flowers, we have some great options. Kelly Carpener and Melissa Moore joined us from The Home Deport with lots of examples of easy ways people can make their space really come alive.

If you're looking for more fun ideas to spruce up your home or office, check out HomeDepot.com.