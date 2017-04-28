Late-season storm to deliver rain, snow to Denver, Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — A late-season storm is expected to deliver rain, and heavy, wet snow to Denver and the Front Range on Friday.

Skies will start clear before the cold front arrives about noon with a few sprinkles. Temperatures will reach 50 degrees, then will fall during the afternoon rush and a rain/snow mix will develop.

The moisture will turn to all snow by 9 p.m. and continue into Saturday morning before tapering off. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Denver metro area beginning at 4 p.m.

The best chance of accumulation will happen between midnight and noon Saturday. Any additional snowfall will mostly melt,

Snow totals across Denver will be 1-4 inches, with heavier amounts of 4-12 inches south and west of the city. Only about 1-2 inches will fall in northern and northeastern Colorado.

Snow will develop in the mountains about noon Friday and continue into Friday night. Most of the new snow accumulation will be closer to the Front Range peaks and east of the Continental Divide.

A winter storm warning will be in effect for the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder and Larimer counties as well as the Palmer Divide beginning Friday afternoon and going into Saturday. Drifting and blowing snow along with limited visibility will be hazards for drivers in the high country.

The storm will clear out Saturday, and it will by drier and sunny on Sunday with highs in the mid-50s.

