KUVO jazz radio station in Denver considered best in the world

If you ask ten people to define jazz, you'll get ten different answers. And, they're all probably right. One thing about jazz, it's uniquely American.

KUVO Jazz radio in Denver is as unique as the music it plays.

It's one of only a handful of jazz stations in the entire country. But why? "Stations that don't care or are owned from the corporate side, they all get swallowed up and they all regurgitate the same content or programming, as we call it in the business," explained morning show host and general manager of KUVO Carlos Lando.

KUVO started jazzing up Denver at 89.3 FM in 1985 from a small, humble little building in southwest Denver. It was recently voted the best jazz station in the world by the Daily Mail in London. Carlos Lando has been with KUVO since the start.

You won't hear any commercials on KUVO, so pledge drives are a necessity.

If names like Brubeck, Davis, Munk and Fitzgerald get your toes tappin', there's only one place in Denver to get your jazz on.