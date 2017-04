DENVER — A man’s body was found Friday morning and his death is being treated as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said.

The body was found in an alley near East 16th Avenue and Uinta Street, one block north of East Colfax Avenue.

Police have not said how the man died and had no suspect information. The body was found just before 7 a.m.

The man’s name and age have not been released.