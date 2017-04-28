Healthy Kids Day at YMCA of the Rockies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park is inviting guests & the Colorado community to join them for the free event, Healthy Kids Day. The event is tomorrow from 11:00-4:00. Healthy Kids Day is one of over 1,000 events happening at YMCAs across the country in an effort to encourage families to get outside and appreciate being active and creative in nature. Activities include fun crafts to inspire creativity and many opportunities to get active by exploring the natural surroundings around YMCA of the Rockies.

YMCA of the Rockies Healthy Kids Day Schedule:

Saturday, April 29, 2017

11:00: Create and decorate planters made from recycled goods

11:30: Tag games

1:00: Nature Scavenger hunt

1:45: Family minute to win-it

3:00: Create miniature gardens

3:30: Bubble making

ALSO: ongoing activities throughout the day including chalk art, gnome home making, decorate and create a family crest, and sports equipment rental (basketball, mini golf + more).