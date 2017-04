Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyday Fit- World Pilates Day

World Pilates Day is May 6th, so we are celebrating a strong core early with "Center Your Body Pilates" in today's our Everyday Fit.

"Center Your Body" has a new pilates barre fusion class that Kathie and Chris are trying out. And, owner June Kahn is going to walk them through it!

http://www.centeryourbodypilates.com/