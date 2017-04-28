× Dog food recalled because product may contain euthanasia drug

Party Animal is recalling two lots of its Cocolicious dog food because it may contain pentobarbital.

Samples of the company’s 13 oz can of Cocolicious Beef & Turkey dog food and Cocolicious Chicken & Beef dog food tested positive for pentobarbital, according the Party Animal.

“The safety of pets is and always will be our first priority. We sincerely regret the reports of the discomfort experienced by the pet who consumed this food. As pet parents ourselves, we take this matter seriously,” the company said in a statement.

The company is now working with retailers across the country to make sure all of the recalled products are taken off the shelves.

Party Animal says it has had other lots of their beef flavors tested and the lots have tested negative for pentobarbital.

The recalled lots are listed below:

13-ounce-can Cocolicious Beef & Turkey dog food (Lot #0136E15204 04, best by July 2019)

13-ounce-can Cocolicious Chicken & Beef dog food (Lot #0134E15 237 13, best by August 2019)