Community-driven vision plan unveiled for the High Line Canal

DENVER – A vision plan for the Denver metro’s 71-mile High Line Canal was unveiled Friday at a celebration event in Denver’s Eisenhower Park. A tree planting and stone reveal took place following a press conference at 9:30 a.m.

The stone has been engraved with the community-driven vision statement and will be placed along the canal.

The vision has been endorsed by Denver Water, as well as all 10 jurisdictions along the Canal’s reach, including Arapahoe County, City of Aurora, City of Centennial, Cherry Hills Village, City and County of Denver, Douglas County, Greenwood Village, High Line Canal Conservancy, Highlands Ranch Metro District, City of Littleton, South Suburban Parks and Recreation District.

Thousands of community members actively participated in the writing of the Vision Plan, which will help shape the next 100 years for the regional greenway.

Friday’s event also marks the soft launch of the High Line Canal Conservancy’s membership drive, an important next step for the public’s engagement.

According to the newly unveiled vision plan, the next steps for the canal include growing trail system connections, improving canal crossings, providing tours and programming, implementing signage and way finding tools, creating pedestrian bridges, and growing volunteer, community and partnership involvement.