Broncos draft pass rusher DeMarcus Walker in 2nd round

DENVER — The second night of the 2017 NFL Draft took place Friday night. The Broncos picked a pass rusher with their second round draft Choice.

He’s DeMarcus Walker from Florida State.

We've taken DE DeMarcus Walker with our 2nd rd pick. He was a very productive pass rusher at Florida St. and will fit in well w/our defense! — John Elway (@johnelway) April 29, 2017

How would Walker describe his game to Broncos fans? “I’m just a relentless player with skills. I’m all in wherever they want me to play. I’m going to go after the quarterbacks to win games.”

The NFL held the second and third rounds of the draft Friday night. The Broncos took Walker at number 51. They also had the 82nd and 101st picks. The fourth through seventh rounds will take place Saturday. Denver has six more selections in those rounds.

Earlier Friday the team introduced its first round draft pick, offensive tackle Garett Bolles from the University of Utah.

General Manager John Elway said Bolles was the player he wanted all along to improve the offensive line.