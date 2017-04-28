× New Broncos player Garett Bolles had inspirational journey to the NFL

DENVER — Dreams do come true, and for new Denver Bronco’s offensive tackle Garett Bolles, these dreams have been a long time coming. Bolles, the 6-foot-5, 297-pounder who was picked 20th overall in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft Thursday, didn’t necessarily receive this opportunity with ease; it took patience, hard work, and quite frankly a change of life.

Bolles grew up with a troubled home life in Utah, getting himself into drugs, kicked out of schools, and even put in jail.

After getting booted from his home by his father in 2011, Bolles’ high school lacrosse coach Greg Freeman and his wife Emily made a decision that would change his life forever; they picked him up off the streets and took him in.

Despite Bolles’ troubled past, Emily Freeman knew there was something special about the young man, “You just saw that inside there was a kid with so much potential, and he just needed someone to tell him it was there, that he could do it.”

After serving a Mormon church mission in Colorado Springs for a couple of years, Bolles decided to give football another shot, and earned a scholarship to play at Snow College for two years before packing his bags and signing with Utah.

“I get emotional when I talk about that family because they mean the world to me. Years ago when they picked me off the streets in 2011, that was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Bolles said about being in this position because of the Freemans.

Considered one of the top, if not the top offensive tackles in this draft, it was no surprise to many after the Broncos snagged Bolles as their first-round choice.

The Broncos weren’t the only ones excited about picking up the turn-around young man, though, “I told Garett that night before that God is gonna’ put you where you need to be … I secretly wanted it Denver Broncos … to be honest, I have a picture I took the day before with a Broncos helmet just in case,” said Greg. “I give all the credit to Garett, he’s humble.”

“I’m a big teddy bear off the field, so I definitely love Mr. Elway,” Bolles stated during the press conference on Friday at Denver Broncos Headquarters. “He took a chance on me when a lot of teams passed me up and he believed in me. All I needed was one team to fall in love with me and that’s exactly what the Denver Broncos organization did.”

Joined by son Kingston and wife Natalie, Garett Bolles hopes for one thing, and one thing only: to play the game he loves, and do it right. “It’s a dream come true. You only get to do this one time and you want to make the best out of it.”

“I will make you all proud. We have the greatest fans in the country, in my opinion, here in Broncos Country.”