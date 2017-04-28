Boulder County Oil and Gas Inspector finds leaks at 40 percent of inspections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FIRESTONE, Colo. -- Another oil and gas company shuts-in wells after the explosion in Firestone that killed two.

Great Western Oil and Gas made the announcement Friday, saying it's doing so out of an abundance of caution and until testing on 61 gas flow lines close to homes and buildings is complete.

FOX31 also learned the soil tests near the home taken Thursday by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission are the second round of soil testing in the area.

Neither round of results are in but officials say they believe the community is safe.

Concerns are still high though, especially when looking at data from Boulder County which has been doing their own inspections on similar wells for years.

One well directly behind the explosion site on Twilight Avenue is more than 30 years old, drilled vertically in 1993.

The last time it was inspected by the state was three years ago.

Investigators haven’t yet determined if the condition of the well played a part in explosion but because of it’s proximity to the deadly accident.

Operator Anadarko shut it and 3,000 others just like it down across northeast Colorado.

Now, Boulder County is asking all other vertical well operators to do the same.

“When Anadarko said they were going to close down 3,000 wells, that’s when the commissioners said, if those wells are being closed because there could be some relationship between the wells and the incident that happened in Firestone, all of the companies should be looking at all the wells of that same vintage and type,” said Michelle Krezek, the Deputy for Boulder County Commissioners.

Of the 300 active wells in Boulder County, more than half are of the same vintage and type as the one under scrutiny in Firestone.

“This is equipment that is out in the elements so things can happen where you know, pieces of equipment can corrode and leaks can occur,” said Patrick Murphy, Boulder County’s Local Inspector and lead of the Oil and Gas Team.

Murphy says leaks are occurring. On more than 40% of inspections showed leaks, according to the Boulder County Oil and Gas inspector.

Boulder is one of few communities with their own inspector. The program began three years ago.

“Because there aren’t enough state inspectors to really go out and inspect existing development, oil and gas development on a regular basis, the commissioners decided that was a good thing to do so we funded having an inspector,” said Krezek.

But even with a local inspector keeping tabs, county commissioners want all vertical wells shuttered until those in Firestone are ruled out as the cause of the deadly explosion.