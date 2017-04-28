× Another company shuts down wells following Firestone house explosion

DENVER — Another oil and gas company announced it shut down some of its wells in northeastern Colorado strictly as a precaution. Great Western Oil and Gas said Friday this is a result of the house explosion in Firestone April 17.

The explosion killed two men and sent one woman to the hospital. The house was destroyed.

A well owned by Anadarko Petroleum is near the house that exploded. No cause has been determined for the explosion but out of an abundance of caution, Anadarko announced Wednesday it was shutting down 3,000 wells in northeastern Colorado.

Great Western Oil and Gas reiterated in a statement that no cause has been determined for the explosion. “Information is still being collected and there are many unanswered questions remaining.”

The company said while it is confident its operations do not present a danger to the public, “we are proactively taking the necessary steps to ensure the public that our facilities continue to be safe.”

Great Western said it identified 61 gas lines that are within approximately 250 feet of occupied buildings. All 61 of those wells were shut down by Thursday afternoon. Air pressure tests will be conducted on all 61 lines, and the wells will be brought back into service after they pass the test.

“The safety of our friends, family, neighbors, and employees in the areas we operate is our number one priority at all times,” Great Western said.