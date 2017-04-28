6-vehicle crash closes northbound I-25 at 120th Avenue in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 was closed after a crash involving six vehicles on Friday morning, the Thornton Police Department said.

The crash happened just south of 136th Avenue in a construction zone about 6:50 a.m.

At least eight police vehicles and two fire trucks responded to the scene.

Traffic was being taken off at 120th Avenue and traffic quickly built up in the area. Southbound traffic also backed up before the crash scene.

One person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, police said.

There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen.