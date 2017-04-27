× Utility shut-off looms for dad and daughter in wheelchairs

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A hard working father in a remote part of Douglas County was left unable to earn a living after a devastating accident. His family faces financial ruin now.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers are sharing their story in an effort to help.

Timothy Basinger said no one can imagine the pain of being left partially paralyzed and unable to work to support his family. “Words can’t describe what my family means to me.”

Even though Dianne Basinger and her children are doing all they can to bring in money, the bills are stacking up and their propane, electricity and phone will be shut off within days if they can’t raise $2,000.

If you would like help, there is a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.

“It’s hard on him to see us struggle so much, and for him to not be able to go out and provide, it hurts,” Dianne said.

She said they’ve worked with utility assistance programs but run out of time.

Their daughter Lisa was born with Cerebral Palsy. “I’ve been through being in a wheelchair so it’s sad to see my dad go through what I have to go through.”

If the family’s phone is disconnected, it will be impossible to reach out for help if either Lisa or her father have a medical emergency.

Lisa said she’s left feeling frustrated that she is also unable to go to work and wants only one thing, “My mom not worrying about what happens next.”