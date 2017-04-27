Traffic signals in the works for dangerous Denver intersections

DENVER — Denver Public Works plans to install new traffic signals at two intersections where accidents are on the rise, but it’s not happening overnight.

The city applied for and was awarded a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation for the signals at Fifth Avenue and Broadway, and Fifth and Lincoln avenues.

Traffic engineers are working on a plan with the goal of installing the signals in 2018.

Until then, short-term safety improvements will be made at the intersections, including bigger and more visible stop signs, adding bolder markings to street surfaces, and making some minor, temporary sidewalk changes.