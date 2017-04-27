Watch live: ‘Everyday’

Take Your Kids To Work Day

The Olive Garden helps us put our kids to work today.

Grilled Chicken Piadina

Inspired by Olive Garden

 

Ingredients

  • 4 Piadinas (thin pizza crust or flat bread)
  • 1 lb. of fresh chicken breasts
  • 1 teaspoon of olive oil
  • 2 cups of fresh spinach
  • ¼ cup of Fontina cheese, shredded
  • ¼ cup of Asiago cheese, shredded
  • ½ cup of parmesan cheese, grated
  • ¼ cup of mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • 1 tablespoon of milk
  • 1 tablespoon of Olive Garden’s Signature Italian Dressing
  • 1 tablespoon of basil pesto
  • 2 tablespoons of sundried tomatoes, packed in olive oil and drained
  • ¼ cup of Montamore cheese, shredded
  • ¼ cup of Romano cheese, shredded
  • ¼ cup of smoked mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • ¼ cup of smoked provolone cheese, shredded
    • Salt, to taste
    • Pepper, to taste

     

    Directions

    • Season your chicken with salt and pepper.
    • Heat olive oil in a medium-high heat sauté pan. Place chicken in the center. Cook thoroughly, approximately on 5-6 minutes on each side. Once cooked, cut chicken into bite-size pieces.
    • In a separate sauté pan, heat olive oil, then add fresh spinach. Sauté until tender.
    • Melt the Fontina, Asiago, mozzarella and half of the parmesan cheese over low heat in a sauce pot. Add a small amount of milk to help keep the consistency smooth. Add Italian dressing, sundried tomatoes and pesto.
    • Spread melted cheese mixture on one half of each Piadina.
    • Top with ¼ of the grilled chicken and ¼ of the sautéed spinach.
    • Sprinkle Montamore, Romano, smoked mozzarella, smoked provolone and remaining parmesan cheeses over the chicken and spinach.
    • Heat a large saute pan with a small amount of olive oil.
    • Fold Piadina in half and place in the center of the pan.
    • Cook for approximately 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
    • Remove from heat, and cut into 4-6 triangular pieces. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
    • Enjoy!

     

    Recipe creates 4 servings.

     

    For more information about Olive Garden or to find a location near you, visit www.OliveGarden.com.