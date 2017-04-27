Take Your Kids To Work Day

The Olive Garden helps us put our kids to work today.
Grilled Chicken Piadina
Inspired by Olive Garden
Ingredients
- 4 Piadinas (thin pizza crust or flat bread)
- 1 lb. of fresh chicken breasts
- 1 teaspoon of olive oil
- 2 cups of fresh spinach
- ¼ cup of Fontina cheese, shredded
- ¼ cup of Asiago cheese, shredded
- ½ cup of parmesan cheese, grated
- ¼ cup of mozzarella cheese, shredded
- 1 tablespoon of milk
- 1 tablespoon of Olive Garden’s Signature Italian Dressing
- 1 tablespoon of basil pesto
- 2 tablespoons of sundried tomatoes, packed in olive oil and drained
- ¼ cup of Montamore cheese, shredded
- ¼ cup of Romano cheese, shredded
- ¼ cup of smoked mozzarella cheese, shredded
- ¼ cup of smoked provolone cheese, shredded
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
Directions
- Season your chicken with salt and pepper.
- Heat olive oil in a medium-high heat sauté pan. Place chicken in the center. Cook thoroughly, approximately on 5-6 minutes on each side. Once cooked, cut chicken into bite-size pieces.
- In a separate sauté pan, heat olive oil, then add fresh spinach. Sauté until tender.
- Melt the Fontina, Asiago, mozzarella and half of the parmesan cheese over low heat in a sauce pot. Add a small amount of milk to help keep the consistency smooth. Add Italian dressing, sundried tomatoes and pesto.
- Spread melted cheese mixture on one half of each Piadina.
- Top with ¼ of the grilled chicken and ¼ of the sautéed spinach.
- Sprinkle Montamore, Romano, smoked mozzarella, smoked provolone and remaining parmesan cheeses over the chicken and spinach.
- Heat a large saute pan with a small amount of olive oil.
- Fold Piadina in half and place in the center of the pan.
- Cook for approximately 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
- Remove from heat, and cut into 4-6 triangular pieces. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
- Enjoy!
Recipe creates 4 servings.
