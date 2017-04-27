Surprise Mac and Cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sometimes parents have to perform magic to get the kids to eat their veggies. And that is exactly what Jeannie Schwendtner from King Soopers did with Joana's kids. It's magic. Jeannie joined Joana's family at her house and helped them cook up some mac and cheese. As Tanner says, "Kids don't like vegetables," but Jeannie's recipe was a hit! And the kids really enjoyed helping with the cooking.