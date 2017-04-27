Snow in forecast for Denver metro area after round of showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — A strong late-season winter storm is poised to bring rain and snow to Denver and along the Front Range.

Skies will be cloudy on Thursday with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs will be in the mid-50s with snow levels above 8,000 feet.

Snow will fall in the mountains on Thursday with 3-6 inches of accumulation and higher amounts above 8,5000 feet.

The cold front will move into the state on Friday with rain showers before changing to snow during the evening rush across Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Snow will continue into Saturday morning before tapering off midday followed by a lot of melting.

Denver could get 1-4 inches of wet, slushy snow, with 4-12 inches possible to the south and west of the city in the higher elevations. There will be less snow in northern and northeastern Colorado.

A winter storm watch will go into effect Friday night into Saturday for the foothills above 6,000 feet and south along the Palmer Divide.

The weekend won’t be a complete waste with drier and warmer conditions and highs in the mid-50s on Sunday.

