Semitruck bursts into flames on southbound I-25 at Santa Fe exit

DENVER -- A semitruck burst into flames on southbound Interstate 25 at the Santa Fe Drive exit on Thursday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

Huge flames could be seen coming from the truck as it sat at the exit about 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire. Crews then unloaded numerous barrels containing unknown items onto flatbed trucks.

Two lanes of Interstate 25 were closed, though traffic was getting by.

It's not known if the driver was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.