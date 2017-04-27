School board member’s confession on tape: Internet luring of 12-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- It began with a Craigslist ad and ended with a guilty plea for the former president of the Adams 14 School Board after he was busted in an internet predator sting.

50-year old Robert Vashaw pleaded guilty to a felony count of attempted sex assault on a child and a misdemeanor count of child abuse in mid-April.

Vashaw was arrested by Aurora Police on September 9, 2016 just minutes after he bought condoms to meet up with a 12-year-old girl for sex.

His criminal case was immediately sealed but after his guilty plea the case was unsealed and the FOX31 Problem Solvers were able to obtain the case file, including Vashaw's videotaped confession to an Aurora detective.

In the police interview the detective asked Vashaw, "Are you a monster out there looking for 12-year-old girls?" Vashaw told the detective he's never met up with a minor before and said he was caught on his first attempt of trying to meet up with a minor through Craigslist.

Vashaw admitted posting an ad in the personals section of Craigslist on September 6, titled "Daddy Daughter Role Play." The ad read in part, "Daddy knows you've been a naughty girl. I looked at your computer today and saw all the naked pictures of boys. I'm going to tell Mommy unless you do something for me?? Would you like to play?"

Soon Vashaw was emailing with an undercover Aurora police officer. Here's how their email exchange began:

Vashaw: "HI, How old are you?"

Undercover female: "I'm almost 13 ... totally understand if ur not cool with that..."

Vashaw: "Wow. That's so hot."

Undercover female: "Really."

Vashaw: "Yes Really. But I don't want to get in trouble. But I would like to know more."

Vashaw soon agreed to meet the 12-year-old girl at an Arby's in Aurora.

But before he arrived there, a police surveillance team watched Vashaw stop at the Wolf's Motor Inn on East Colfax Avenue just before he was seen on store surveillance video buying condoms at a King Soopers grocery store.

During the police interview a detective read back Vashaw's emails and text messages to him with the would-be 12-year-old girl.

Aurora Detective: "Seems pretty clear, that it was you that instigated the meeting not her."

Vashaw: "Yeah, OK. I would agree with that. I'm not going to deny it."

Aurora Detective: "Have you been totally honest today?"

Vashaw: "I did buy condoms at King Soopers."

Earlier in the police interview, Vashaw had insisted he only bought peanut butter cups. Vashaw would go on to say he was the School Board President for the Adams 14 District, an elected position he had held for 9 years. When the detective asked Vashaw if he'd ever been inappropriate with students Vashaw responded no, "Have never been in a position where a girl would be with me one-on-one. Never have a student with me, never one-on-one, it`s always two adults."

Vashaw insisted he'd never tried to entice an underage girl before and took full responsibility for his arrest saying, "I fully understand, I screwed up."

The 50-year-old didn't answer his door or return phone calls from the Problem Solvers but his final words with an Aurora detective made it clear he was accepting his fate. "I`m going to lose the house, I`m going to lose Kim (his girlfriend). My daughters are going kill me. I will resign from the school board. It`s devastating but I get it," said Vashaw.

The former school board president resigned on September 13, four days after his arrest. He'll be sentenced June 26.

He's facing one to two years in the county jail followed by five years of intensive Sex Offender Probation. Once he's released from jail, Vashaw will have to register as a sex offender for at least 15 years.

The Adams 14 School District released the following statement to the Problem Solvers:

"When the district learned of the arrest of former school board member Robert Vashaw for attempted sexual assault and internet luring of a child last September, district officials were shocked. No children from Adams 14 School District were involved. The Aurora Police Department made the arrest in September 2016 which was also the approximate time when the board of education received Mr. Vashaw’s resignation from his position on the board. Following his arrest, Mr. Vashaw did not attend or participate in any school board meetings or other district functions."

Watch more of the police interrogation of Robert Vashaw in the video below.