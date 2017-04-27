Law enforcement has difficulty identifying body of female found in Clear Creek County

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The body of a female found in Clear Creek County earlier this month cannot be positively identified by law enforcement through local, state and national databases, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Thursday.

CBI agents and deputies with the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office were called to an area near Colorado Highway 103 southwest of Idaho Springs where a driver discovered the body near the road on April 8.

Investigators are not releasing the cause of death but said the female, believed to be 15 to 25 years old, might have been the victim of a homicide.

The CBI said the female was wearing a black T-shirt with images of Marilyn Monroe, guns and marijuana leaves on the front. She has black hair and was wearing a black weave. Each earlobe is double pierced.

The CBI released a computer-generated sketch of the female.

Anyone who recognizes the female is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-670-7567 or the CBI at 303-239-4219.