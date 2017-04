× NFL Draft 2017: Live draft board and real-time Broncos updates

It’s a big day for Broncos football and the entire league. The 2017 NFL Draft is happening in Philadelphia, beginning at 6 p.m. MT.

The Denver Broncos have the 20th pick in the first round.

Check out the live draft board below for real-time updates. We’ll have complete coverage on Channel 2 News at 7 p.m. and FOX31 News at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.