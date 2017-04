ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department has added its newest K-9, Jax.

The 3-year-old German shepherd/Belgian malinois mix comes from the Netherlands and the group Trikos International. Trikos trains security and protection animals.

Jax joins another new K-9, Rudy.

Officer Derek Berns of the Arvada Police Departement will work with Jax. The two will train together for six weeks before they hit the road.