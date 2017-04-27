National Take Your Kids to Work Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's National Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day! According to Forbes, more than 37 million Americans, at over 3.5 million work places, plan to participate. Today marks the program's 21st anniversary. Here are some recommendations to help the day go smoothly:

Plan the day. Think about what your child would like to see based on their interests.

Talk to your employer and colleagues about the day. Find out if your company or organization has any planned activities.

Introduce your child to your colleagues. Let them know how unique each person's responsibilities are in the workplace.

Lay the ground rules. The last thing you want to do is lose track of your child. Be specific about where you want them to be.

Don't ignore your child, even if you're busy. This is their day. Make sure you give them your full attention.

We had a large group of staff kids come in this morning, and they were excited to be on our show!