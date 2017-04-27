× Man charged in string of bicycle thefts

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney charged a man Wednesday with several home burglaries and bicycle thefts in the Stapleton neighborhood that took place over the past several months.

Joshua Baxter, 40, is charged with eight counts of second degree burglary, seven counts of theft, and two counts of first degree criminal trespassing. .

Baxter is accused of burglarizing eight homes in the area and stealing at least eight “high end” bicycles out of home garages.

Residents reported the thefts between October 2016 and April 2017. Police first investigated the possible theft of a bike on March 18, 2017 from a home in the 2700 block of Tamarac Street.

That investigation led to police looking into several other alleged burglaries and thefts by Baxter in the area. He was arrested on April 21.